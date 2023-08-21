Wild video shows GSP chase driver who did donuts in busy metro Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA — Video footage captures the moment a driver was arrested after performing donuts in a pick-up truck at a busy northwest Atlanta intersection.

Social media video sent to our partners at Channel 2 Action News shows a black pick-up truck doing donuts in the middle of Northside Drive and 17th Street Sunday evening.

“There were a couple hundred people standing around the intersection,” one witness tells 95.5 WSB.

The witness, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the crowd scattered as a state trooper arrived.

The trooper ultimately rammed into the side of the pick-up truck to stop the driver and then took the suspect into custody.

Police have not identified the suspect.





