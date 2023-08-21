Local

Wild video shows GSP chase driver who did donuts in busy metro Atlanta intersection

WATCH: Driver arrested after doing donuts at busy northwest Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA — Video footage captures the moment a driver was arrested after performing donuts in a pick-up truck at a busy northwest Atlanta intersection.

Social media video sent to our partners at Channel 2 Action News shows a black pick-up truck doing donuts in the middle of Northside Drive and 17th Street Sunday evening.

“There were a couple hundred people standing around the intersection,” one witness tells 95.5 WSB.

The witness, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the crowd scattered as a state trooper arrived.

The trooper ultimately rammed into the side of the pick-up truck to stop the driver and then took the suspect into custody.

Police have not identified the suspect.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!