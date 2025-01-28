Wife of man arrested by ICE says agents were waiting outside their church in Tucker

TUCKER, Ga. — A Georgia woman wants answers after she says US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were waiting outside of their church to arrest her husband on Sunday.

Kenia Colindres says US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested her husband, Wilson Rogelio Velasquez Cruz, during service at Iglesia Fuente de Vida in Tucker while she was with their three children.

She says her husband went outside because his Immigration GPS ankle monitor began going off. When he walked outside the church, ICE agents arrested him, she told WSBTV.

Colindres said her family escaped violence in Honduras. She said they came to America two years ago after seeking asylum at the US border.

She said that’s when her husband was given an Immigration GPS ankle monitor.

Colindres said Velasquez Cruz has never been in trouble and was “a man of God.” She said he had a work permit that was good for five years, and he worked at a tire shop.

Peter Tadeo with Tadeo and Silva Law said the government has a new expedited removal policy. It targets people who’ve immigrated to the country to seek asylum recently.

Colindres says she spoke to her husband on Monday and he told her he won’t be able to appeal his case to a judge and he’s being transferred to Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin County before being deported.

ICE said they are not releasing how many arrests they’ve made in the Atlanta area yet.