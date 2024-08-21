Wife of Carroll County Sheriff injured in shooting thanks community for support

ATLANTA — The wife of a Carroll County Deputy who was hospitalized after being shot while executing a search warrant on Tuesday has thanked the community for their support and provided an update.

Mrs. Lyssa Bristow told WSB Radio, “we are fighting the good fight and appreciate every little and big thing. It’s does not go without notice.”

Here is the statement from Mrs. Bristow sent to WSB Radio:

“We see everything and we feel everything. The love, the prayers, the thoughts, the well wishes. We are fighting the good fight and APPRECIATE every little and big thing. It’s does not go without notice. I love you all and my words will never be able to form a true statement of what I feel inside. My heart is in a thousand pieces right now and I wish I had good news and a true update, but we are not out of the woods yet and we need all the love, prayers and well wishes to continue! God is good and he is in control!” — Statement from Mrs. Lyssa Bristow

The shooting happened on Don Rich Drive at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies were working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to execute a search warrant when someone started shooting.

Deputy Bristow was shot in the face and flown to Grady Memorial Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Ashley Husley, spokeswoman for Carroll County, said, “Please keep Investigator Taylor Bristow in your prayers. We appreciate your support during this time and will provide updates as they become available.”

This is the second Georgia deputy shot in the line of duty in a matter of days. Paulding County deputy Brandon Cunningham, 30, was shot and killed Saturday night while responding to a domestic violence call.