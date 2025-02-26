Whataburger employee accused of using customer’s card to pay probation fees

NEWNAN GA — A Whataburger employee on Atlanta’s south side is facing fraud charges after allegedly using a customer’s debit card to pay for her court fees. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Aleefah Sumpter of Newnan, is accused of committing the crime while working the drive-thru at the fast-food restaurant in Coweta County.

According to police, a customer reported stopping by the Whataburger drive-thru in Newnan on January 31. The customer claimed Sumpter took his debit card and disappeared for several minutes before returning it. Shortly after, he noticed an unauthorized $400 charge on his account and alerted authorities.

An investigation revealed that the charge was used to cover Sumpter’s probation fees related to a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge. Police say Sumpter is now avoiding their calls. Her family claims she is currently on a planned vacation in Florida, which was arranged before the charges against her were filed.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Sumpter’s whereabouts to contact Lt. Det. James McCue with the Senoia Police Department at 770-599-3256, Ext. 108.