‘We Care Vet Fair’ offers free services for veterans and military families in Cobb County

MARIETTA, GA — Veterans, active-duty soldiers, and their families are being welcomed to the Cobb Civic Center Tuesday for the We Care Vet Fair, an event offering free resources, services, and support.

The fair runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and features more than 100 local, state, and federal agencies providing everything from groceries and haircuts to legal and health services.

United Military Care President Kim Scofi says the goal is to help veterans and their families understand what benefits and programs are available to them.

“We want to provide good, clean information for the veteran,” Scofi said. “Their families can come and ask the questions that pertain to them directly, one on one with someone, have a clear conversation, and proceed with the next steps as they need.”

Scofi says all services at the event are completely free. “Everything is free. It’s free admission, free parking, you are not charged for any of the services you receive,” Scofi said.

Scofi added that the event comes at an important time, as many veterans have questions about how the ongoing government shutdown is affecting VA services.

“A lot of confusion is what is available to our veterans, and the VA clinics, the doctors and nurses, they’re still working hard and want to take care of our veterans,” Scofi explained.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story