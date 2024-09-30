Local

Watershed issues boil water advisory for parts of Atlanta and other metro cities

Boil water notice issued at Seminole State College after water main break

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for customers in parts of the City of Atlanta from Martin L. King, Jr. Dr., south of I-20, to the City of Fairburn, the City of South Fulton, Chattahoochee Hills, Palmetto, and Union City.

Watershed said there was a failure at the Adamsville Pumping Station on Sunday.

“To protect the public from a potential health hazard, all residents and property owners who have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to boil all water before using or using bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or brushing teeth. The water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil. Infants, the elderly, and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly cautious. Do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area,” Watershed said in a news release.

Watershed encourages people who live in those areas to wash their hands vigorously and tap water should “be safe for basic personal hygiene.”

