Water rescue saves two men floating on deflated innertubes on Chattahoochee River

ATLANTA, GA — A water rescue saved two men floating on inner tubes in northwest Atlanta on White Water Creek Road close to the Chattahoochee River late Saturday night.

Atlanta police say they were able to reach the two men after their inner tubes began losing air.

“Preparedness is always the key,” says Atlanta Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Jeff Cutrer. “Also, don’t stay out after dark.”

He added those out on the river should make sure to have personal floatation devices on hand and “are able to help yourself if you get in a situation where you’re losing air in an inner tube.”

Both men were rescued with no reported injuries.

Cutrer says it took a coordinated effort between the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department Swift Water Team, the Atlanta Police Aviation Unit and the Cobb County Swift Water team to rescue the men.