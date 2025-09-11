Local

Water main repairs completed in Midtown Atlanta, but road remains closed for sinkhole work

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Crews have finished repairs on a major water main break at a busy Midtown intersection, but the area remains closed as work continues on a sinkhole.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said workers spent the night repairing the break at Spring Street and 17th Street. While water service has been restored, the intersection remains shut down as crews address the sinkhole left behind.

Traffic control measures are in place to direct drivers around the closure. City officials have not provided a timeline for when the repair work will be completed or when the intersection will fully reopen.

