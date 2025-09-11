Busy midtown Atlanta street to close while crews complete ‘investigative work’

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management is closing lanes on one of Midtown’s busiest streets for 24 hours to conduct what it calls “investigative work.”

Crews are shutting down three southbound lanes on Spring Street near the intersection of 17th Street. Officials say signs are in place to help drivers navigate around the closure as crews are working to repair a gas leak in the area.

“Traffic control measures and signs are in place to guide motorists around the work zone,” Atlanta Department of Watershed Management officials said. “Residents and businesses within the work zone will continue to have access to their homes, mail, and package delivery, emergency services, and trash pick-up. Motorists are urged to use caution and avoid the area if possible.”

The smell of gas was heavy in the air and two fire trucks waited as crews fixed the gas line.

Atlanta Watershed Management also responded to the scene. Officials say Spring Street in that area should be back open by the morning rush.