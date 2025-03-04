Warner Robins parents sue US government after military base locker room wall crushes teen son

WARNER ROBBINS, GA — Grieving south Georgia parents are suing the United States Government after their son was crushed to death by a concrete wall in a military base locker room.

Gabriel Stone, 14, was pinned under the rubble of a seven-foot wall last July in the pool house of Warner Robins Air Force Base. He had been swimming with his older brother and two friends, and they were in the locker room of the Heritage Club.

“A partition wall collapsed and fell on him,” says Atlanta attorney Sho Watson. “A wall that weighed roughly as much as a small SUV fell on top of Gabriel.”

The federal lawsuit against the Government, the Air Force, and several civilians alleges negligence in the construction, inspection, and maintenance of the nearly 60-year-old wall.

The suit says some of the children tried to get on top of the partition wall, but it began to sway. Their efforts to hold the wall up were unsuccessful. It fell, and Gabriel Stone was trapped “under a mountain of concrete,” the lawsuit says.

“At one point, Gabriel screamed out in pain before falling unconscious,” it says. The teen died of blunt force trauma to the head.

One of the other children suffered serious injuries.

“Just knowing that my youngest son is no longer here...it hurts,” says Timberly Stone, Gabriel’s mother. “And I don’t want anybody--and I mean no one else--to have to go through this.”

The deadly collapse stunned Camalle Stone, a Marine Corps veteran who says he’s always believed America’s military installations are the safest places in the world.

“That never crossed my mind that my son could lose his life on base,” he says.

Attorney and physician Rod Edmond says an Air Force investigation determined that the wall, built in 1969, was put up improperly. Dr. Edmond calls the report “selective,” and says the construction company’s name was redacted.

“Conspicuously absent was any information about inspections,” says Edmond. “None.”

What’s more important than the construction company’s name, lawyers say, is what standards were being accepted by the military in terms of construction.

The complaint contends that the wall was not anchored, violating standard construction codes. Attorneys say the Government had a duty to ensure code was followed.

They also note how many American military installations are across Georgia and the world.

“This is an incredible, incredible tragedy,” says Dr. Edmond, “but what is scary as hell about it is that this construction company put up other walls.”

“They may have the same lack of inspection and the same lack of maintenance as what occurred here,” says Watson.

The lawsuit is also seeking inspections and repairs in all similar facilities.

“I still feel like a military base is a safe place, but inspections do need to be done,” says Camalle Stone. “There’s a lot of kids running around there.”