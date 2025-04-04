Walmart employee intervenes as armed man tries to enter car with mom and baby inside

CUMMING, GA — An Alpharetta mother is crediting a Walmart employee with saving her and her baby during a frightening encounter in a store parking lot.

Faith Rojas says she was waiting for a curbside pickup at the Walmart in Cumming when a man suddenly opened her passenger-side door and tried to get into her vehicle. Her one-year-old child was in the back seat at the time.

“He got in the car head first and he had a knife in his left hand,” Rojas recalled. “I jumped, I panicked. I felt like my soul left my body.”

Rojas said she screamed for help, shouting, “He’s got a knife! Please help me save my baby!” She said she was trying to reach her child in the back seat when a Walmart employee intervened and pushed the man out of the car. The suspect then walked away from the vehicle.

Police later arrested 63-year-old Joseph Brown. He is charged with aggravated assault.

There is no word yet on what may have motivated the incident. Rojas is reminding others, especially women to stay aware of their surroundings.