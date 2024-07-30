VP Kamala Harris welcomes Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo as she rallies in Atlanta tonight

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Atlanta tonight – her first visit back to the Peach State as a presidential candidate.

She will also have some guests to help get her message across at her rally. Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo are both going to be part of the rally at Georgia State University’s Convocation Center.

Harris is hoping a large rally will help affirm her campaign’s momentum.

The campaign argues that Harris’ appeal to young people, working-age women, and non-white voters has scrambled the dynamics in Georgia and other states that are demographically similar, from North Carolina to Nevada and Arizona.

“The energy is infectious,” said Georgia Democratic Chairwoman Nikema Williams, a congresswoman from Atlanta. “My phone has been blowing up. People want to be part of this movement.”

“Trump was going to win Georgia. It was over,” said Republican consultant Brian Robinson. “The Democrats have a chance here for a reset.”

Trump is set to come to Atlanta on Saturday, at the same venue Harris is speaking on Tuesday night.

We have a team of reporters and photographers covering the rally.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.