Viral social media trend ‘Scientology Speedrunning’ leads to arrest in Sandy Springs

A social media trend has led to an arrest in Sandy Springs.

20-year-old Jackson Sensing and several other young men went inside the Church of Scientology on Roswell Road as part of an online challenge called “Scientology Speedrunning.”

The trend involves people going inside any Church of Scientology facility and recording themselves running through the building to see how far they can go before being caught.

Sensing was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with disorderly conduct.

Police are still working to identify other suspects.

A spokesman for the Church of Scientology International David Bloomberg said in a statement that a staff member was injured during one of these runs. He says these videos are turning them into targets.