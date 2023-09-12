Local

Villa Rica High School evacuated after possible bomb threat

Villa Rica High School

VILLA RICA, Ga. — Police are investigating a bomb threat at a Carroll County high school.

Officers responded to Villa Rica High School on Tuesday afternoon after being notified of a potential bomb threat.

Carroll County School System officials confirmed that the building has been evacuated and after-school activities were canceled.

Authorities alerted the public to the threat just before 2:30 p.m. High school is released at 3:30 p.m. in Carroll County.

It’s unclear if students were sent home early, but they have all since been released.

Police are currently conducting a search of the school building.

Investigators are asking everyone to avoid the area as they investigate.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!