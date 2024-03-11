Victims, including 5-year-old, killed in Gwinnett County crash identified

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department has identified people who were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon. Three of the victims died, including a child.

Around 4 p.m., officers received a call about a “person trapped” inside a vehicle at Peachtree Corners Circle and Elmside Village Lane.

When officers arrived they learned a dark blue BMW and a yellow Chevrolet Camaro were involved in a crash.

Police said the driver, Armas Harding, 46, and passenger, Laura Rueda, 46, both of Brookhaven, were traveling eastbound on Elmside Village Lane in the BMW, trying to make a left onto Peachtree Corners Circle northbound.

The 30-year-old driver of the Camaro was traveling southbound on Peachtree Corners Circle in the right lane.

The BMW drove into the intersection and was hit on the driver’s side door of the Camaro, according to Gwinnett officials.

Harding and Rueda both died at the scene.

GCPD said the driver of the Camaro, along with the front seat passenger, sustained serious injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

The backseat passengers were both children, a 5-year-old and 6-year-old. They were taken to Scottish Rite with serious injuries.

The 5-year-old, identified as Aura Camarono, died at the hospital. The other child is still receiving treatment.

Both vehicles were taken to the Gwinnett County Police Headquarters for further investigation. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.