Victims’ families speak after Apalachee shooter pleads guilty

BARROW COUNTY, GA — Victims’ families spoke in court Friday after Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray pleaded guilty to all 55 counts against him in Barrow County.

Gray faces a sentence of life with or without parole for the September 2024 shooting that killed two students and two teachers.

During Friday’s hearing, Barrow County Sheriff’s Investigator Jason Smith read from a black notebook Gray left open on his desk before taking a hidden rifle to a restroom.

“On the page on the right hand side it states ‘suicide 50/50 live?’” Smith said.

The court also heard victim impact statements from survivors and family members of those killed.

“I have lived 688 days so far on a sentence with no parole and that is what he should receive as well,” said Breanna Schermerhorn, the mother of 14-year-old murder victim Mason Schermerhorn.

Liliana Ahmed, Mason Schermerhorn’s sister, also addressed the court.

“Because of him my brother died alone and scared, he was the last person to see Mason alive and he took him from us,” Ahmed said.

“I don’t care what his sentence is and I don’t care what happens to him, it wont measure up to the sentence he gave my family. He stole my baby brother from me and I don’t forgive him. I hope the rest of his days are filled with remembering just how much of a waste he is,” Ahmed said.

The judge also heard part of a 70-minute interview with Gray in which he cried, repeatedly apologized, and said he heard voices telling him to carry out the shooting.

“I think my teachers are against me … I see them whispering to each other in the hallway and plotting against me,” Gray said.

Gray killed two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School in September 2024.

In March, a jury found his father, Colin Gray, guilty of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for giving his son the rifle used in the school shooting.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.