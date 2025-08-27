Veterans Village opens in Mableton to provide permanent housing for homeless vets

COBB COUNTY, GA — Nearly 100 homeless veterans in Cobb County now have a permanent place to call home. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a New York-based nonprofit, has officially opened the Atlanta Veterans Village in Mableton, the organization’s first project in Georgia.

The village, built in a converted Wyngate Hotel near Six Flags, will house 88 veterans who can stay as long as they need. Foundation founder Frank Siller said the project reflects the nation’s commitment to its heroes.

“Because America is the greatest country in the world, our greatness will be tested if we take care of those that protect us,” Siller said.

Board member Bradley Blakeman added that the project was designed to go beyond shelter. “Within these walls our heroes will find not only safety and a welcoming home, but the opportunity to live in comfort and dignity, confidence, and pride,” he said.

The $12 million project has been a year in the making and, according to the foundation, is meant to provide accessibility, dignity, and independence to veterans in need.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story