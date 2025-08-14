Van fire briefly disrupts passenger pick-up at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — A van caught fire Wednesday night outside the passenger pick-up area on the south side of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, prompting temporary traffic disruptions but no injuries.

Atlanta firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, which sent thick smoke pouring from the black van parked along the south curb. Airport officials diverted passenger pick-ups to the lower level for several hours while crews cleared the scene.

Traffic has since returned to normal. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story