USPS considers allowing handguns to be sent through the mail for first time in decades

ATLANTA — The United States Postal Service is considering a rule change that would allow handguns to be sent through the mail for the first time in nearly a century.

Under the proposal, individuals would be allowed to sell and ship handguns to buyers within the same state.

Restrictions for mailing firearms across state lines would remain stricter under the proposed changes.

Current federal regulations largely prohibit handguns from being mailed through the Postal Service by private individuals.

Gun rights groups support the proposal, arguing it would modernize outdated mailing restrictions and expand legal access for firearm owners.

Some gun safety organizations, however, are expressing concern about the potential risks associated with expanding firearm shipments through the mail.