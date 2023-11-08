Local

U.S. Representative says he’s closing his Cumming office after ‘serious threats of violence’

Rich McCormick Rich McCormick is a Republican running for U.S. House District 7.

CUMMING, Ga. — A Congressman from Georgia says he’s being forced to close down his district office after receiving threats.

Representative Rich McCormick (R) says he has received “serious threats of violence” against his staff at his office in Cumming.

“I take the safety of my team seriously,” he said in a statement. “We will still be working for you remotely so reach out to my staff if you have any needs.”

He says that he has reported the threats to U.S. Capitol police who will be conducting a full investigation.

There is no word on the types of threats or what they are in retaliation to.

Rep. McCormick also did not announce a timeline for when he may reopen the office.

He represents Georgia’s sixth congressional district which is made up of Forsyth County, Dawson County and parts of Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett and Cherokee counties. He was first elected to the office in 2022.

