APD Investigator shot while serving warrant in Henry County; suspect dead

By WSBTV

U.S. Marshal shot executing warrant for murder suspect out of Atlanta

By WSBTV

STOCKBRIDGE, GA. --


A U.S. Marshal has been shot in Henry County, officials confirmed.

The shooting happened Tuesday off Linden Lane after 12 p.m.

The Marshals said they were serving a warrant for a murder suspect out of Atlanta when gunshots were fired. One of the marshals was hit.

The marshal’s injuries are likely non-life-threatening, according to officials.

There is a heavy police presence in the area due to the “active situation”.

Henry County police are urging anyone who lives in the Swan Lake subdivision to stay inside their homes or away from the area if possible.

