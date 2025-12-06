U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services launching new vetting center in Atlanta

ATLANTA — United States immigration officials announced a new specialized unit to screen out terrorists and other criminals will be headquartered in Atlanta.

The feds say the USCIS Vetting Center will centralize how U.S. citizenship and immigration services can respond more nimbly to changes in a shifting threat landscape.

USCIS Director Joseph B. Edlow says the center will give them more enhanced capabilities to safeguard national security, citing the recent attack on national guard service members in Washington, D.C.

“USCIS’ role in the nation’s immigration system has never been more critical. In the wake of several recent incidents of violence, including a foreign national attacking National Guard service members on U.S. soil, establishing this vetting center will give us more enhanced capabilities to safeguard national security and ensure public safety,” said USCIS Director Joseph B. Edlow.

Once the new vetting center is operational in Atlanta, it will provide a more thorough supplemental review of immigration applications and petitions, using state-of-the-art technology including artificial intelligence.