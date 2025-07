SANDY SPRINGS, GA — In a first for the company, Sandy Springs-based UPS has announced a voluntary buyout offer for all full-time drivers as it undergoes what it calls the largest network reconfiguration in its history.

The move comes as part of the shipping giant’s broader cost-cutting efforts, which earlier this year included plans to eliminate 20,000 jobs company-wide.

Drivers who accept the offer will receive $1,800 for each year of service, with a guaranteed minimum payout of $10,000.