Updated cancer screening guidelines expand options beyond colonoscopies

ATLANTA — New screening recommendations for colorectal cancer now include blood-based testing for the first time.

The updated guidelines released by the American Cancer Society add blood-based screening tests to the list of recommended options for adults 45 and older who are at average risk for colorectal cancer.

The recommendations apply to adults who have not completed or who have declined colonoscopies, other visual exams or stool-based screening tests.

Health experts said some people avoid colonoscopies because the procedure is invasive, while others may choose not to complete stool-based tests.

The updated recommendations come as health officials continue to see an increase in colorectal cancer cases among younger adults.

The American Cancer Society said screening can significantly improve survival rates when cancer is found before symptoms begin and treatment starts early. Officials estimate more than 90% of patients diagnosed during stages one and two survive at least five years after diagnosis.

The updated guidance also reaffirms that adults at average risk should begin colorectal cancer screening at age 45 and continue through age 75 for people with a life expectancy of more than 10 years.

The organization also recommends against screening for most adults older than 85, saying the risks.