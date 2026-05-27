University of West Georgia launches first mental health course for student athletes

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — The University of West Georgia is offering its first mental health wellness course for student-athletes.

The course is designed to help athletes better understand and prioritize their mental health, according to officials.

Instructor Jay Vinson says the class is giving athletes the language, tools and confidence to prioritize their mental health in ways that extend beyond sports.

He says the goal is to help students apply those skills both on and off the field.

“In this particular course, students learn about the mental wellness aspect when it comes down to how it impacts focus, confidence, emotional control, and decision making,” Vinson said.

Vinson says mental wellness plays a key role in athletic performance and everyday life.

He says the course is meant to help athletes build habits that support long-term success.