Local

UGA’s famed Chapel Bell repaired, back in action for Bulldogs’ home opener

By WSB Radio News Staff
UGA chapel bell in Athens ringing after championship win
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATHENS, GA — Good news, Bulldog Nation! The famed Chapel Bell on the University of Georgia north campus near The Arch has been fully repaired.

The chapel bell is now ready for action for Saturday’s season home opener against Marshall.

The bell had been temporarily silenced after rot was discovered in the wooden support beams, according to a university spokesperson.

Ringing the bell has been a tradition after Georgia victories dating back to 1894, and was originally used to call students to class.

UGA Head Coach Kirby Smart, who is undefeated in season openers at 9-0, says there’s always anticipation for the first game.

“Players have been ready to hit somebody for a while now,” Smart said. “Since spring practice they want to go play somebody else. Dawg fans are excited, we’re excited, it’s the first chance for some of these guys to get out and show what they can do.”

To view the Bulldogs schedule for the 2025 season, click here.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!