UGA’s famed Chapel Bell repaired, back in action for Bulldogs’ home opener

ATHENS, GA — Good news, Bulldog Nation! The famed Chapel Bell on the University of Georgia north campus near The Arch has been fully repaired.

The chapel bell is now ready for action for Saturday’s season home opener against Marshall.

The bell had been temporarily silenced after rot was discovered in the wooden support beams, according to a university spokesperson.

Ringing the bell has been a tradition after Georgia victories dating back to 1894, and was originally used to call students to class.

UGA Head Coach Kirby Smart, who is undefeated in season openers at 9-0, says there’s always anticipation for the first game.

“Players have been ready to hit somebody for a while now,” Smart said. “Since spring practice they want to go play somebody else. Dawg fans are excited, we’re excited, it’s the first chance for some of these guys to get out and show what they can do.”

To view the Bulldogs schedule for the 2025 season, click here.