Local

UGA study connects midlife health to later dementia risk in Black Americans

By WSB Radio News Staff and Sabrina Cupit
Dementia (nopparit/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Sabrina Cupit

ATHENS, GA — A new study from the University of Georgia finds that Black Americans diagnosed with both diabetes and high blood pressure in midlife face a significantly increased risk of developing dementia later in life.

Researchers examined data from more than 250 Black Americans, focusing on health factors during their 40s and 50s and how they impact brain health in later years.

Rachael Weaver, co-author of the study, said the findings highlight the long-term impact of midlife health. “Midlife matters,” she said. “What happens in our 40s and 50s can shape brain aging into our 60s and 70s.”

Weaver noted that the combination of both conditions, not each individually, was associated with the increased dementia risk. “It just emphasizes that when these two conditions show up together in midlife, they might start a chain reaction leading to brain aging even over a decade later.”

She is now researching whether similar patterns hold true in other racial and ethnic groups.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

Sabrina Cupit

Sabrina Cupit

Midday News Anchor and Health Reporter

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!