UGA, Georgia Tech to host NCAA baseball regionals this weekend

ATHENS, GA — Both the UGA and Georgia Tech baseball teams are scheduled to host NCAA regionals this weekend.

The Bulldogs are the No. 3 seed and will play Long Island in the Athens Regional starting on Friday. Liberty and Boston College are also competing in Athens.

Georgia Tech is the No. 2 seed. Oklahoma, The Citadel and the University of Illinois-Chicago are also part of the Atlanta Regional.

Winners of the double-elimination regionals will advance to the Super Regionals.

Both teams enter postseason play after strong regular-season performances in the ACC and SEC.

Games are scheduled to begin Friday at both sites as part of the NCAA tournament opening round.

Regional play will continue through the weekend with elimination games determining who advances.