UCLA study highlights importance of COVID-19 and flu vaccinations

By WSB Radio News Staff
Vaccine and syringe injection for prevention, immunization and treatment of coronavirus infection (COVID-19, nCoV 2019)
Vaccine and syringe injection for prevention, immunization and treatment of coronavirus infection (COVID-19, nCoV 2019)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A UCLA study shines a light on the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu, as both infections can increase the risk of serious heart problems.

The research finds that the risk of heart attacks and strokes rises significantly in the weeks following infection with flu or COVID-19. Other chronic infections, such as HIV, were also linked to higher rates of cardiovascular events.

Health experts say staying up to date on vaccines is a key step in preventing these serious complications.

