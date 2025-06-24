Uber launches driverless Waymo rides in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Starting Tuesday, Uber users in Atlanta can request a ride in a driverless vehicle, as the company officially launches its partnership with autonomous vehicle firm Waymo.

The launch follows a test phase that began in April. According to Bloomberg, the initial rollout will cover a 65-square-mile area, including Downtown, Buckhead, and Capitol View, with plans to expand in the future.

Riders using the Uber app will have the option to choose a driverless Waymo vehicle or opt for a traditional ride with a human driver before confirming their trip.

Atlanta is now one of the cities where Uber offers driverless rides through its partnership with Waymo.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story