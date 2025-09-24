Crime And Law

22-year-old man arrested in connection to shooting death of 9-month-old in Cobb County

By WSB Radio News Staff
COBB COUNTY, GA — Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a nine-month-old girl in Cobb County on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the Budgetel Inn and Suites on Circle 75 Parkway, where they found the infant. A woman told police her daughter had been struck by gunfire. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, identified as Ladarrius Brown, faces charges including aggravated assault, felony murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is being held without bail at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Authorities say more arrests are expected.

