Two teens charged in metro Atlanta drive-by shootings

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — Two 18-year-olds were arrested and charged in connection with two drive-by shootings in metro Atlanta.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says Lamarion Holman and Allon Johnson were arrested during a traffic stop at a Walmart on Salem Road.

Officials say the arrests came days after two reported drive-by shootings in the areas of Heard Lane and Settlers Grove Road.

No one was injured in either shooting, however, authorities said there was reported property damage.

Both suspects are facing multiple charges in connection with the shootings.

Officials have not released further details about the suspects’ alleged motives.

Anyone with information about the drive-by shootings is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.