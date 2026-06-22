Two people shot in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a shooting left two people injured late Sunday evening in Atlanta.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard just before 11 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound and a 16-year-old boy with a graze wound.

The man was rushed to the hospital and the teenage boy was treated by EMS at the scene. The current extent of their injuries and their identities are unknown.

Investigators say two groups of people began shooting at each other during a dispute.

After the teenage boy was treated on the scene, police say he ran away.

The shooting remains under investigation.