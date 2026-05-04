Two off-duty Atlanta police officers arrested after incident at Gwinnett County rodeo

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after two off-duty Atlanta police officers were arrested during an incident at a Gwinnett County rodeo event, according to statements from the Atlanta Police Department and Gwinnett County Police.

Gwinnett County Police said the officers were working a county-approved off-duty security detail at Gas South Arena during a Bulls, Bands, and Barrels rodeo event.

Officials said security personnel initially asked two women in the VIP pit area to separate from a male patron. When the women refused, officers were asked to assist in removing them from the area.

Police identified the women as Courtney Pollock and Ayana Taylor. Officials said both women refused repeated instructions to leave the VIP section and were acting in a loud and disruptive manner.

Gwinnett County police said Taylor is accused of then striking a male patron in front of officers. Both women were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

The Atlanta Police Department released a statement saying:

“The Atlanta Police Department holds all members of our organization to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and conduct, both on and off duty. Upon learning of the situation involving Ofc. Courtney Pollock and Ofc. Ayana Taylor, the Department took swift action and opened an internal investigation. Both officers were relieved of duty and placed on administrative status.”

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing.