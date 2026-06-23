Two more Cherokee County deputies arrested in plate reader probe

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Two more Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office employees have been arrested following an internal audit of the agency’s automated license plate reader system.

The sheriff’s office said it began auditing the system to ensure employees were using it in accordance with department policy. During that review, officials said they discovered a series of improprieties involving three different users.

Authorities announced Monday that 45-year-old Lt. Chris Bryant of Acworth and 35-year-old Sgt. Mike Creeden of Cartersville were arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

Both men face charges that include felony violation of oath of office, according to the sheriff’s office.

The arrests follow the earlier arrest of Deputy Cynthia Jodesty, who was charged this month as part of the same investigation.

A Cherokee County (GA) deputy arrested and fired after an internal audit found she improperly used the agency’s automated license plate reader database. Cynthia Jodesty, 30, is charged w/ felony violation of oath of office & misdemeanor ALPR-related offense. Out on bond. pic.twitter.com/NLPtVlrL54 — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) June 13, 2026

Officials said Bryant and Creeden have also been terminated from their positions with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began as part of an audit of the agency’s automated license plate reader system and remains tied to allegations that the system was not being used in accordance with department policy.