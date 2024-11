Somebody in Georgia is $2 million richer.

On Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the winning numbers were 21, 22, 25, 32, and 38 and 16 was the Powerball number.

The prize was increased from $1 million to $2 millions with the power play option.

The winning ticket was sold at Truby Chevron, located at 1895 Braselton Highway in Lawrenceville.