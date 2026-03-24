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Two metro Atlanta construction projects approved

By WSB Radio News Staff
KNUTSFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Road signs and traffic cones stand by roadworks and junction improvements at Junction 19 of the M6 motorway on November 25, 2020 in Knutsford, England. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak addressed the Commons on Tuesday, laying out plans for spending on infrastructure, jobs and public sector support, but warned that the economic emergency caused by the covid-19 pandemic had "only just begun." He predicted the number of unemployed people in the UK would surge to 2.6 million by mid-2021, and that the government is expected to borrow £394bn this year, the highest level "in our peacetime history."
Traffic cones stand by roadwork (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ROSWELL, GA — A city council in metro Atlanta has approved two construction projects that are expected to cost more than $9 million.

The Roswell City Council says one project involves the repaving of more than 13 miles of city roads.

City Council Member Christine Hall says cyclists will be excited with the resurfacing of Riverside Drive.

“That’s going to be beautiful on the river,” said Hall. “Two brand new roads back to back. One year, you’re not going to be able to tell them apart. Exciting. Thank you.”

A second contract involves the completion of the Green Street Mobility project, according to officials.

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