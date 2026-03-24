Two metro Atlanta construction projects approved

ROSWELL, GA — A city council in metro Atlanta has approved two construction projects that are expected to cost more than $9 million.

The Roswell City Council says one project involves the repaving of more than 13 miles of city roads.

City Council Member Christine Hall says cyclists will be excited with the resurfacing of Riverside Drive.

“That’s going to be beautiful on the river,” said Hall. “Two brand new roads back to back. One year, you’re not going to be able to tell them apart. Exciting. Thank you.”

A second contract involves the completion of the Green Street Mobility project, according to officials.