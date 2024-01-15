Two metro Atlanta brothers killed in I-675 crash laid to rest

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family said their final goodbyes to two brothers who were killed in a crash on Interstate 675.

The funeral services for 17-year-old Cameron “Cam” Huff and 12-year-old Gabriel “Gabe” Gay were held in DeKalb County on Monday, one week after the deadly crash.

The crash left their other brother, 14-year-old Travis “TJ” Issacs, fighting for his life.

Bryant Huff, the boys’ uncle, said that Cam somehow lost control of his car and crashed.

The car hit the trees along the side of the road with so much force that it split the car in half.

Huff said someone saw the crash and called the police.

Cam and Gabe died at the scene. TJ underwent brain surgery last week at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“It’s hell for all of us. It’s difficult for all of us,” Huff said. “It’s a nightmare. Oh God, Gabe and Cam, they are amazing.”

Cameron attended New Manchester High School where he played football and ran track.

His family said he looked forward to attending college in the fall.

Gabe, who was adopted by his mother when he was four, loved to play basketball.

TJ plays football for Langston Hughes High School.

Huff set up a GoFundMe account to help his sister with TJ’s medical expenses and the funerals for Cam and Gabe.

As of Monday afternoon, more than $75,800 has been raised.

