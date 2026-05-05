Two killed in crash involving transit bus on I-75 in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 northbound near Interstate 575 during the morning commute, Cobb County police said.

The crash happened around 6:06 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-75 south of I-575, according to the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit.

Investigators said a CobbLinc Gillig transit bus was disabled in the fourth lane of I-75 northbound when a 2023 Kia Telluride struck the rear of the bus.

Police said the Kia was then redirected and collided with a 2016 Honda Civic also traveling northbound in the same lane.

The driver and passenger of the Kia were killed in the crash, officials said. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Their identities were not released.

The drivers of the transit bus and the Honda Civic sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.