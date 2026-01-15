Two Kennesaw State basketball players involved in federal game-fixing scheme

ATLANTA — A current and former Kennesaw State University basketball player are among those indicted in a federal game-fixing scheme.

Simeon Cottle is the top scorer for the KSU Owls for this season. Demond Robinson, who was the team’s leading rebounder two years ago, has also been indicted.

According to the indictment, Cottle and Robinson face two counts: bribery in sporting contests and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The allegations do not involve games from this season.

At least 20 people nationwide are being federally charged in connection with the scheme. Players on more than 17 different NCAA Division I men’s basketball teams “fixed and attempted to fix” over 29 games.

The indictment unsealed in Philadelphia Thursday also accuse the operation of rigging games in the Chinese Basketball Association.

This comes just months after another FBI investigation into sports gambling led to the arrest of a Miami Heat player.

A statement from Kennesaw State University says, “Kennesaw State University is aware of the reports involving men’s basketball student-athlete Simeon Cottle and former student-athlete Demond Robinson. Cottle has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities. KSU has no further public comment at this time.”