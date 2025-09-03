Two employees with Georgia Department of Corrections facing sex crimes charges in Douglasville

DOUGLASVILLE, GA — Two employees with the Georgia Department of Corrections face sex crimes charges in Douglasville.

Police identify the suspects as 23-year-old Raymond Mills and 32-year-old Matthew Posey.

Both men are facing rape charges and are held without bond.

The alleged sexual assault occurred last month at a Hampton Inn in Douglasville.

The Department of Corrections says it’s working with local law enforcement on the investigation.

Both men are currently suspended from their jobs without pay.