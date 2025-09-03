Local

Two employees with Georgia Department of Corrections facing sex crimes charges in Douglasville

By WSB Radio News Staff
Raymond Mills (L) and Matthew Posey (R) (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DOUGLASVILLE, GA — Two employees with the Georgia Department of Corrections face sex crimes charges in Douglasville.

Police identify the suspects as 23-year-old Raymond Mills and 32-year-old Matthew Posey.

Both men are facing rape charges and are held without bond.

The alleged sexual assault occurred last month at a Hampton Inn in Douglasville.

The Department of Corrections says it’s working with local law enforcement on the investigation.

Both men are currently suspended from their jobs without pay.

