Two employees with Georgia Department of Corrections facing sex crimes charges in Douglasville

DOUGLASVILLE, GA — Two employees with the Georgia Department of Corrections face sex crimes charges in Douglasville.
Police identify the suspects as 23-year-old Raymond Mills and 32-year-old Matthew Posey.
Both men are facing rape charges and are held without bond.
The alleged sexual assault occurred last month at a Hampton Inn in Douglasville.
The Department of Corrections says it’s working with local law enforcement on the investigation.
Both men are currently suspended from their jobs without pay.