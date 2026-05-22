Two crashes, including fatal crash under investigation in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after two car crashes in metro Atlanta, including one that was deadly during the early commute Friday morning.

Cobb County police responded to the first crash.

Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy said a white Volkswagen wagon driven by 47-year-old Gordon Fields of Marietta drove toward a stopped tractor-trailer.

McPhilamy said the tractor-trailer had been stopped for an extended period on the highway after traffic began moving.

Another tractor-trailer then swerved and struck the side of the vehicle, according to police.