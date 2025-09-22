Tucker City Council to review pickleball noise study at meeting

TUCKER, GA — Pickleball is back on the agenda in Tucker as city officials prepare to review the results of a sound study during a city council meeting on Monday evening.

The study looked at the potential impacts of adding or expanding pickleball courts at three locations: the Tucker Recreation Center, Henderson Park, and Rosenfeld Park. The city hired a firm specializing in pickleball sound mitigation after residents raised concerns about the noise the game generates.

Recommendations expected to be presented Monday include sound barriers near homes and other possible steps to limit disruption for nearby neighborhoods.

The pickleball debate in Tucker began in 2023, when the idea of expanding courts was first floated. What started lightly has since become a serious point of contention among residents. Some neighbors support more recreational options, while others say noise from the courts is too disruptive.

Councilmember Alexis Weaver, who supports the city’s recreation programming, said she welcomes pickleball growth but also wants more community engagement. “I personally believe very strongly that we need a robust recreation program where people can play pickleball,” Weaver said.

The city council will review the study’s findings and hear public feedback before moving forward with any decisions.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story