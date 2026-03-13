TSA video at airports blames Democrats as shutdown affects security staffing

ATLANTA — A new video being played at airports across the country blames Democrats for the ongoing partial government shutdown that is affecting airport security operations.

The Transportation Security Administration video tells travelers they may face longer wait times because of the shutdown.

“You may be experiencing longer-than-average wait times due to the ongoing Democrat shutdown of TSA and the Department of Homeland Security,” the video states.

Friday March 13, also marks the first full paycheck that TSA workers will miss during the current shutdown.

Officials say more than 300 TSA officers have quit since the shutdown began, and the number of workers calling in sick has more than doubled.

The staffing shortages are causing fewer agents at airport security checkpoints and leading to longer wait times for travelers.

A similar video recorded by outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during last year’s shutdown also received pushback from airports.