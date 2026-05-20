Trump’s possible Georgia campaign stop could impact Republican runoff races

ATLANTA — Questions are growing about what role President Donald Trump could play in Georgia’s upcoming Republican runoff elections as political ad spending is expected to intensify in the coming weeks.

Kennesaw State political science professor Kerwin Swint said it will be interesting to see whether Trump visits Georgia to campaign for Lt. Gov. Burt Jones ahead of the June 16 Republican runoff for governor against Rick Jackson.

“I think it would be, if you look at Donald Trump right now he’s having somewhat of a moment in these endorsements, he just took out Thomas Massie in Kentucky, took out Cassidy in Louisiana the other day; so yeah if I’m Burt Jones I’d want Trump here,” Swint said.

Swint said he is also watching to see whether Trump becomes involved in the Republican Senate runoff between Congressman Mike Collins and Derek Dooley.

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms secured the Democratic nomination for governor after defeating multiple challengers in the primary election.

Swint said Bottoms’ time in the national spotlight during the Biden administration helped strengthen her campaign.

“She has the name ID, she has firm support in metro Atlanta,” Swint said.

Swint also said the Republican runoff between Jackson and Jones is expected to become increasingly contentious in the coming weeks.

“Things are going to get ugly, for a runoff like this,” Swint said.

The June 16 Republican runoff will determine which candidate advances to face Bottoms in the general election this fall. Swint said millions of dollars are expected to be spent on campaign advertisements before voters return to the polls.

“It’s going to be the battle of millionaires; so much money is going to be thrown at this,” Swint said.

Swint credited Bottoms’ support in metro Atlanta and her national profile for helping her avoid a Democratic runoff.

“And she has the money advantage, so I just think the others couldn’t find the lane to run in,” Swint said.

With multiple statewide runoff elections scheduled for next month, Swint said Georgians should expect to continue seeing campaign advertisements across the state.

“You are going to see so many ads; people who aren’t really into politics are going to be sick of it but those ads are aimed at the people they know who are going to vote,” Swint said.