Trump administration expanding ICE detention capacity in Georgia and beyond

FOLKSTON, GA — The government is expanding ICE’s detention capacity in Georgia and nationwide.

The administration’s adding thousands of beds at about 60 additional local, state, and federal facilities through agreements with jails and private contractors.

Funding will come from President Trump’s massive tax and spending cuts bill, which includes $45 billion for new immigration jails as part of his new immigration and border security policy.

Just last month, DOGE approved an immigration expansion at a prison in Folkston, Georgia, which would make it the largest ICE detention center in the country.