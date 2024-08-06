Tropical Storm Debby triggers major flight cancellations and delays

ATLANTA — Hurricane Debby, now a tropical storm moving through Georgia, played a major role in nearly 200 flight cancellations and almost 600 delays at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

But while many tried to escape the storm, others are riding it out along the Georgia coastline.

“You can hear the gusts, you can see the gusts, the trees are rocking back and forth. It’s unusually intense,” said Millicent Cross said from her backyard in Brunswick. “It’s scary but we are prepared.”

She said she is worried about the lake in her backyard flooding but is not ready to leave her home.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency is all hands on deck at their command center in Atlanta.



