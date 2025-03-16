Tree crashes on to home as severe weather hit Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — The severe storms that swept through metro Atlanta overnight have moved out, but not without leaving behind significant destruction. Many residents are now getting their first look at the damage, with downed trees and power lines scattered across several communities.

Paulding County, located in the western metro Atlanta area, appears to have been one of the hardest-hit regions. Fallen trees have blocked roads and damaged homes, making travel difficult.

On Dandy Road, two women were asleep inside their home when a large tree crashed onto the house. Kaley York, who was next door at the time, recalled the terrifying moment.

“Oh gosh, when it hit, the lights went out, and all you heard were things outside just flying everywhere. Then you hear shattering—after that, you check on the house,” York told Channel 2 Action News.

Fortunately, both women inside the home were unharmed. However, the road remains nearly impassable, with residents working to clear the debris.

York and her family discovered the fallen tree had landed on her grandmother’s home, where her mother also lives. While the National Weather Service has yet to confirm whether a tornado touched down in Paulding County, the extent of the damage is undeniable. Crews will assess the area in the coming days to determine the cause of the destruction.