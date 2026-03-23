Travelers face chaos at Atlanta airport amid partial government shutdown

ATLANTA — Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing travel nightmares, with hours-long wait times on Monday as the partial federal government shutdown continues.

Travelers are being advised to allow at least four hours for domestic and international screenings, and TSA wait times are no longer posted on the airport’s website as lines continue to worsen.

Lines stretched out of the main doors of the airport on Monday with wait times exceeding several hours for some travelers just to get through the main checkpoint.

Sharitha, a woman who is flying to the Dominican Republic, said she arrived five hours early for her flight.

“I’m usually one of the people who likes to get here like right when the gate is getting ready to close because I don’t like waiting around. I can’t do that now,” she said.

Another traveler, heading to California, said she came prepared for delays.

“I packed protein bars, beef sticks, beef jerky sticks, fruit bars. I always come ready with snacks,” said Kelly.

Atlanta is one of 14 airports nationwide where federal ICE agents have been deployed to assist TSA operations. Airport officials say the agents are helping monitor crowds and support line management, but are not conducting passenger screenings or other TSA duties.

George Borek, a TSA agent and union official, said the ICE personnel are present in a limited capacity.

“They’re all over the place but they’re not in our operations. They’re not doing any type of screening with passengers or anything like that. They’re basically eyes watching out,” Borek said.

An anti-ICE protest is happening at the airport Monday afternoon, with demonstrators chanting “ICE out of ATL.”

More than 400 TSA workers have quit since the shutdown began on Feb. 14, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Officials say nearly half of those who resigned had more than three years of experience, while a third had over five years.

President Donald Trump also threatened not to sign any legislation until the “Save America Act,” which requires voters to provide proof of citizenship, is passed.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says the city is implementing support measures for TSA agents in Atlanta who are not receiving pay during the shutdown.

Homeland Security officials have not disclosed the exact number of ICE agents at the airport.