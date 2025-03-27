Tragic apartment fire in Rome claims life of 3-year-old boy, injures sister and mother

ROME, GA — An apartment fire in Rome has claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy and left his mother and 5-year-old sister hospitalized with serious injuries.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Redmond Chase Apartments. Koda Sandoval, who had just celebrated his third birthday earlier this month, died in the blaze. His sister Emmy suffered second-degree burns, and their mother, Lexi, remains in the intensive care unit due to smoke inhalation.

Scott Maddox, Lexi’s stepfather and the children’s step-grandfather, shared the family’s grief in the wake of the tragedy. “My biggest fear was did he suffer,” Maddox said. “I hope that he went as peacefully as possible.”

Maddox described Emmy as being in stable condition but unaware of the full extent of what has happened. “She was playing peek-a-boo with the nurse at the hospital and she just doesn’t know what’s going on yet,” he said. “And of course, Lexi is just devastated and we’re doing everything we can to console her.”

The apartment was completely destroyed, and officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire. Investigators continue working to figure out how the blaze started.

Maddox said the family has not yet told Emmy about her brother’s death. “We’re going to have to let her know her brother’s in heaven,” he said.

In the aftermath, Maddox shared that he plans to start a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical expenses and assist the family in rebuilding their lives